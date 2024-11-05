News & Insights

Industrie De Nora’s Strong Growth in Water and Hydrogen Sectors

November 05, 2024 — 08:18 am EST

Industrie De Nora SpA (IT:DNR) has released an update.

Industrie De Nora SpA reported a solid financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with revenues hitting 601 million euros and a notable growth in their Water Technologies and Energy Transition segments. Despite a slight decrease in overall revenues compared to the previous year, the company remains optimistic about future growth, particularly in the green hydrogen market. The company continues to focus on sustainable growth through innovation and strategic partnerships.

