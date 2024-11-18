Industrie Chimiche Forestali SpA Sees Profit Growth and Strategic Moves

Industrie Chimiche Forestali SpA (IT:ICF) has released an update.

Industrie Chimiche Forestali SpA reports a revenue of €57.6 million for September 2024, with an EBITDA of €7 million, showcasing a growing profitability with a 12.2% EBITDA margin. Despite challenges in the footwear and leather goods segments, the company has compensated through recovery in the automotive and industrial sectors and an increase in the packaging sector, alongside improved financial debt conditions. The Board also decided to propose a new legal audit task for the 2024-2026 period.

