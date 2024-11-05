Industrie Chimiche Forestali S.p.A. Enhances Stock Position

Industrie Chimiche Forestali SpA (IT:ICF) has released an update.

Industrie Chimiche Forestali S.p.A. has acquired 10,700 of its own shares on the Euronext Growth Milan, representing 0.1587% of its share capital, at an average price of Euro 4.478. This strategic buyback, authorized by the shareholders’ meeting, enhances the company’s stock position and aligns with its financial strategies.

