Industrie Chimiche Forestali Enhances Share Buyback Strategy

Industrie Chimiche Forestali S.p.A. has acquired 8,000 of its own shares, equating to 0.1187% of its share capital, at an average price of Euro 4.475 per share, bringing its total ownership to 57,180 shares. This move is part of a shareholder-approved plan allowing the company to purchase up to 1,000,000 shares under certain conditions. These transactions were conducted on the Euronext Growth Milan trading system.

