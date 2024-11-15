News & Insights

Stocks

Industrie Chimiche Forestali Enhances Share Buyback Strategy

November 15, 2024 — 12:58 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Industrie Chimiche Forestali SpA (IT:ICF) has released an update.

Industrie Chimiche Forestali S.p.A. has acquired 8,000 of its own shares, equating to 0.1187% of its share capital, at an average price of Euro 4.475 per share, bringing its total ownership to 57,180 shares. This move is part of a shareholder-approved plan allowing the company to purchase up to 1,000,000 shares under certain conditions. These transactions were conducted on the Euronext Growth Milan trading system.

For further insights into IT:ICF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.