Industrie Chimiche Forestali Announces Share Buyback

October 25, 2024 — 12:53 pm EDT

Industrie Chimiche Forestali SpA (IT:ICF) has released an update.

Industrie Chimiche Forestali S.p.A. has completed the purchase of 9,053 of its own shares on Euronext Growth Milan, representing 0.1343% of its share capital, at an average price of €4.494, as part of an authorized buyback program. This move aligns with the company’s strategic financial management and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

