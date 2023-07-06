Industrias Romi (B3:ROMI3) Price Target Increased by 10.48% to 21.42

The average one-year price target for Industrias Romi (B3:ROMI3) has been revised to 21.42 / share. This is an increase of 10.48% from the prior estimate of 19.39 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.21 to a high of 22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.41% from the latest reported closing price of 16.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Industrias Romi. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROMI3 is 0.01%, a decrease of 5.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.97% to 1,405K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 459K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 417K shares, representing an increase of 9.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROMI3 by 10.55% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 282K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 256K shares, representing an increase of 9.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROMI3 by 9.54% over the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 186K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 176K shares, representing an increase of 5.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROMI3 by 19.99% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 171K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares, representing an increase of 9.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROMI3 by 10.96% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 57K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

