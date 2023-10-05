Industrias Romi (B3:ROMI3) Price Target Decreased by 14.29% to 18.36

The average one-year price target for Industrias Romi (B3:ROMI3) has been revised to 18.36 / share. This is an decrease of 14.29% from the prior estimate of 21.42 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.18 to a high of 18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 56.66% from the latest reported closing price of 11.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Industrias Romi. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROMI3 is 0.01%, an increase of 1.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.56% to 1,455K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 459K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 282K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 206K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares, representing an increase of 9.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROMI3 by 4.57% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 160K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares, representing a decrease of 7.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROMI3 by 10.49% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 62K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing an increase of 9.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROMI3 by 1.90% over the last quarter.

