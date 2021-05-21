Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V.'s (NYSE:IBA) Stock is Soaring But Financials Seem Inconsistent: Will The Uptrend Continue?

Industrias Bachoco. de (NYSE:IBA) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 15% over the last three months. But the company's key financial indicators appear to be differing across the board and that makes us question whether or not the company's current share price momentum can be maintained. Specifically, we decided to study Industrias Bachoco. de's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Industrias Bachoco. de is:

8.4% = Mex$3.9b ÷ Mex$46b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.08 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Industrias Bachoco. de's Earnings Growth And 8.4% ROE

On the face of it, Industrias Bachoco. de's ROE is not much to talk about. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 11%. Therefore, Industrias Bachoco. de's flat earnings over the past five years can possibly be explained by the low ROE amongst other factors.

As a next step, we compared Industrias Bachoco. de's net income growth with the industry and discovered that the company's growth is slightly less than the industry average growth of 1.7% in the same period.

NYSE:IBA Past Earnings Growth May 21st 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Industrias Bachoco. de's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Industrias Bachoco. de Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Industrias Bachoco. de has a low three-year median payout ratio of 23% (or a retention ratio of 77%) but the negligible earnings growth number doesn't reflect this as high growth usually follows high profit retention.

In addition, Industrias Bachoco. de has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 1.9% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Industrias Bachoco. de. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

