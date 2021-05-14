Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. (IBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2021

Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. (IBA) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.401 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IBA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.57% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $46.1, the dividend yield is 3.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IBA was $46.1, representing a -4.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.47 and a 41.85% increase over the 52 week low of $32.50.

IBA is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN). IBA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.51. Zacks Investment Research reports IBA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.41%, compared to an industry average of -9.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IBA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

