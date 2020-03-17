Industrials SPAC Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition files for a $300 million IPO

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition, a blank check company targeting a environmentally sustainable industrial business, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $300 million in an initial public offering.



The Dallas, TX-based company plans to raise $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10 where it would command a market value of $375 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and and one-half of one warrant exercisable at $11.50.



Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition was founded in 2019 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol SOAC.U. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition filed confidentially on February 18, 2020. Citi is the sole bookrunner on the deal.



