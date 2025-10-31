Industrials ETF (XLI) Hits Fresh 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF XLI is probably on the radar now. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 39.2% from its 52-week low price of $112.75 per share.

But are there more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and its near-term outlook to get a better sense of where it might head.

XLI in Focus

The underlying Industrial Select Sector Index includes companies from the following industries: industrial conglomerates; aerospace & defense; machinery; air freight & logistics; road & rail; commercial services & supplies; electrical equipment; construction & engineering; building products; airlines; and trading companies & distributors. The product charges 8 basis points (bps) in annual fees (See: All Industrials ETFs here).

Why the Move?

By a 10-2 vote, the Federal Reserve recently cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point for the second consecutive meeting this year, bringing its benchmark rate down to a range of 3.75%–4.00% (per CNBC).

The decision, though taken amid limited economic data due to the ongoing government shutdown, reflects the central bank’s intention to bolster economic growth and strengthen the labor market.At the same time, hopes of easing U.S.–China trade tensions have lifted investor sentiment. Lower rates and the trade truce optimism are great for industrials ETFs like XLI.

More Gains Ahead?

XLI may continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 16.97 (as per Barchart.com), which suggests a further rally.

