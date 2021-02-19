Anzu Special Acquisition I, a blank check company targeting transformative technologies for industrial applications, raised the proposed deal size for its upcoming IPO on Friday.



The Tampa, FL-based company now plans to raise $350 million by offering 35 million units at a price $10. The company had previously filed to offer 25 million units at the same price. Each unit will now consist of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. Units previously contained one-half warrants. At the revised deal size, Anzu Special Acquisition I will raise 40% more in proceeds than previously anticipated.



The company is led by Chairman William Wulfsohn, who previously served as CEO and Chairman of Ashland Global Holdings from 2015 to 2019; CEO and Director Whitney Haring-Smith, who has served as Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Anzu Partners since 2015; and CFO John Joy, who previously served as VP of Corporate Development at Ashland from 2008 to 2020. Anzu Special Acquisition I intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying high-quality businesses with transformative technologies for industrial applications.



Anzu Special Acquisition I was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ANZU.U. BofA Securities and Barclays are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Industrial tech SPAC Anzu Special Acquisition I raises deal size by 40% ahead of $350 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.