Anzu Special Acquisition I, a blank check company targeting transformative technologies for industrial applications, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $250 million in an initial public offering.



The Tampa, FL-based company plans to raise $250 million by offering 25 million units at $10. Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Anzu Special Acquisition I will command a market value of $313 million.



The company is led by Chairman William Wulfsohn, who previously served as CEO and Chairman of Ashland Global Holdings from 2015 to 2019; CEO and Director Whitney Haring-Smith, who has served as Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Anzu Partners since 2015; and CFO John Joy, who previously served as VP of Corporate Development at Ashland from 2008 to 2020. Anzu Special Acquisition I intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying high-quality businesses with transformative technologies for industrial applications.



Anzu Special Acquisition I was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ANZU.U. It filed confidentially on January 19, 2021. BofA Securities and Barclays are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Industrial tech SPAC Anzu Special Acquisition I files for a $250 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



