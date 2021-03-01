Anzu Special Acquisition I, a blank check company targeting transformative technologies for industrial applications, raised $420 million by offering 42 million units at $10. The company offered 7 million more units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. The company had originally filed to offer 25 million units prior to increasing its deal size a first time on February 19.



The company is led by Chairman William Wulfsohn, who previously served as CEO and Chairman of Ashland Global Holdings from 2015 to 2019; CEO and Director Whitney Haring-Smith, who has served as Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Anzu Partners since 2015; and CFO John Joy, who previously served as VP of Corporate Development at Ashland from 2008 to 2020. Anzu Special Acquisition I intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying high-quality businesses with transformative technologies for industrial applications.



Anzu Special Acquisition I plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ANZU.U. BofA Securities and Barclays acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Industrial tech-focused SPAC Anzu Special Acquisition I prices further upsized $420 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.