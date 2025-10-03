Is Industrial Tech Acquisitions (ARBE) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. is one of 262 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arbe Robotics Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARBE's full-year earnings has moved 15.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ARBE has returned about 4.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 1.3% on average. As we can see, Arbe Robotics Ltd. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Experian PLC (EXPGY) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 11%.

Over the past three months, Experian PLC's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Arbe Robotics Ltd. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 125 individual stocks and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 45.9% so far this year, so ARBE is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Experian PLC, however, belongs to the Business - Information Services industry. Currently, this 8-stock industry is ranked #155. The industry has moved -20.5% so far this year.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. and Experian PLC could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

