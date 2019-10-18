Industrial SPAC Juniper International files for a $300 million IPO

Juniper International Holdings, a blank check company targeting a North American industrial company, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $300 million in an initial public offering.



The Chatham, NJ-based company plans to raise $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10, where it would command a market value of $375 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one warrant exercisable at $11.50.



Juniper Industrial Holdings was founded in 2019 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol JIH.U. Juniper International Holdings filed confidentially on September 11, 2019. UBS Investment Bank is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

