Industrial services provider Bilfinger proposes special dividend as orders jump

Rachel More Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

BERLIN, May 11 (Reuters) - Bilfinger GBFG.DE proposed a dividend of 4.75 euros ($5.01) per share for 2022 on Wednesday, including a special dividend of 3.75 euros, as the German industrial services provider reported a 10% jump in orders in the first quarter.

Orders received amounted to 1.12 billion euros in the quarter. However, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) stagnated at 32 million euros despite a 15% increase in revenue to 961 million euros, the group said.

Bilfinger reported a net loss of 6 million euros for the first quarter compared with a net profit of 10 million euros for the same period a year earlier.

The group confirmed its 2022 outlook, anticipating significant revenue growth and a significant increase in EBITA. Bilfinger said it was no longer accepting new orders from Russia in light of the Ukraine war, but it would not materially impact performance given the low volumes involved.

($1 = 0.9485 euros)

