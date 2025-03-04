Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for XLI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (Symbol: XLI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $131.81, changing hands as low as $131.00 per share. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XLI's low point in its 52 week range is $119.165 per share, with $144.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $131.43.

