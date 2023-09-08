News & Insights

Industrial production in France rose 0.8% in July, beating forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

September 08, 2023 — 04:02 am EDT

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Industrial production in France grew by 0.8% in July, according to official figures published on Friday, offering a small uplift for the euro zone's second-biggest economy which is still grappling with inflationary pressures.

The INSEE statistics body said growth in the cars and transport industry had boosted overall industrial production, and data published earlier this month showed that French car registrations had risen 24% in August.

The industrial production growth of 0.8% also beat a forecast for growth of 0.1% in a Reuters poll.

On Thursday, INSEE said the French economy was set to grow 0.1% in the third quarter from the previous three months, and by 0.2% in the fourth quarter.

