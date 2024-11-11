News & Insights

Industrial Minerals Ltd Announces New Share Quotation

November 11, 2024 — 03:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Industrial Minerals Limited (AU:IND) has released an update.

Industrial Minerals Ltd has announced the quotation of 1,125,000 new fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move is part of a previously disclosed transaction, potentially enhancing the company’s market liquidity and investor reach. Investors may find this an intriguing development as Industrial Minerals progresses with its strategic financial activities.

