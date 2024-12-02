News & Insights

Industrial Minerals Ltd Announces New Securities Placement

December 02, 2024 — 03:36 am EST

Industrial Minerals Limited (AU:IND) has released an update.

Industrial Minerals Ltd plans to issue 5.25 million options, exercisable at $0.30 by November 2027, as part of their new securities placement. This move could be an attractive opportunity for investors looking to capitalize on potential growth in the industrial minerals sector. The proposed issuance date is set for December 6, 2024.

