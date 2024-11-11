Industrial Minerals Ltd Announces New Options Quotation

Industrial Minerals Limited (AU:IND) has released an update.

Industrial Minerals Ltd has announced the quotation of a new class of options, exercisable at $0.30, on the Australian Securities Exchange. A total of 6,768,748 options will be available from November 11, 2024, with an expiry date set for November 11, 2027. This move may present an intriguing opportunity for investors eyeing the mineral sector.

