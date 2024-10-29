Industrial Minerals Limited Sets AGM with Key Resolutions

Industrial Minerals Limited (AU:IND) has released an update.

Industrial Minerals Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, where shareholders will discuss key resolutions including executive remuneration, director re-elections, and the approval of new equity securities and options for directors. These decisions could impact the company’s strategic direction and shareholder value, making it a crucial event for investors to follow.

For further insights into AU:IND stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.