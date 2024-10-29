News & Insights

Stocks

Industrial Minerals Limited Sets AGM with Key Resolutions

October 29, 2024 — 05:58 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Industrial Minerals Limited (AU:IND) has released an update.

Industrial Minerals Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, where shareholders will discuss key resolutions including executive remuneration, director re-elections, and the approval of new equity securities and options for directors. These decisions could impact the company’s strategic direction and shareholder value, making it a crucial event for investors to follow.

For further insights into AU:IND stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.