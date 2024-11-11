News & Insights

Industrial Minerals Limited Reveals Top Shareholders

November 11, 2024 — 03:24 am EST

Industrial Minerals Limited (AU:IND) has released an update.

Industrial Minerals Limited’s latest report reveals Evolution Capital Pty Ltd as the largest shareholder with a 17.82% stake, followed by Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited holding 11.06%. The top 20 shareholders consist of a diverse mix of investment firms and individual investors, showcasing varied interest in the company’s financial prospects.

