Industrial Minerals Limited Reveals Top Shareholders

Industrial Minerals Limited’s latest report reveals Evolution Capital Pty Ltd as the largest shareholder with a 17.82% stake, followed by Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited holding 11.06%. The top 20 shareholders consist of a diverse mix of investment firms and individual investors, showcasing varied interest in the company’s financial prospects.

