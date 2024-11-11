Industrial Minerals Limited Reveals Top Shareholders

Industrial Minerals Limited (AU:IND) has released an update.
Industrial Minerals Limited’s latest report reveals Evolution Capital Pty Ltd as the largest shareholder with a 17.82% stake, followed by Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited holding 11.06%. The top 20 shareholders consist of a diverse mix of investment firms and individual investors, showcasing varied interest in the company’s financial prospects.
For further insights into AU:IND stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- 23andMe Cuts 40% of Staff, Shutters Drug Development Ahead of Q2 Print
- Tesla Option Contracts Gain on Post-Election Rally, Pushing Shares up 9%
- ‘Patience Running Out,’ Says Bernstein About Ford Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.