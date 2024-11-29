Industrial Minerals Limited Approves Key Resolutions

Industrial Minerals Limited (AU:IND) has released an update.

Industrial Minerals Limited held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where all proposed resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of directors, were successfully passed. This indicates strong shareholder support and could influence the company’s strategic decisions and stock performance positively.

