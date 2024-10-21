Industrial Minerals Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

Industrial Minerals Limited (AU:IND) has released an update.

Industrial Minerals Limited has announced a significant off-market trade involving its director, Ashley Pattison. Pattison increased his indirect stake by acquiring 700,000 shares at $0.17 each, bringing his total indirect holdings to over 5.5 million shares. This move reflects a notable shift in the director’s investment strategy within the company.

