Industrial Logistics Properties Trust's (NASDAQ:ILPT) Financials Are Too Obscure To Link With Current Share Price Momentum: What's In Store For the Stock?

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 12% over the last three months. But the company's key financial indicators appear to be differing across the board and that makes us question whether or not the company's current share price momentum can be maintained. In this article, we decided to focus on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is:

8.8% = US$88m ÷ US$1.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.09.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust's Earnings Growth And 8.8% ROE

At first glance, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, the fact that the company's ROE is higher than the average industry ROE of 4.7%, is definitely interesting. But then again, seeing that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust's net income shrunk at a rate of 7.5% in the past five years, makes us think again. Bear in mind, the company does have a slightly low ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is lower. So that could be one of the factors that are causing earnings growth to shrink.

That being said, we compared Industrial Logistics Properties Trust's performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 10.0% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is ILPT fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a very high three-year median payout ratio of 76%, implying that it retains only 24% of its profits. However, it's not unusual to see a REIT with such a high payout ratio mainly due to statutory requirements. So this probably explains the company's shrinking earnings.

In addition, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has been paying dividends over a period of three years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is preferred by the management even though earnings have been in decline. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 69%.

Summary

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Industrial Logistics Properties Trust's performance. Primarily, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a moderate ROE. Bear in mind, the company reinvests a small portion of its profits, which explains the lack of growth. Further, on studying current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth is expected to be pretty much the same. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

