Industrial Logistics Properties Trust of Beneficial Interest (ILPT) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust of Beneficial Interest said on April 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 21, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 24, 2023 will receive the payment on May 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $2.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.68%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.45%, the lowest has been 0.19%, and the highest has been 13.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.12 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.78 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.01. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.97%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 430 funds or institutions reporting positions in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust of Beneficial Interest. This is a decrease of 66 owner(s) or 13.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ILPT is 0.04%, a decrease of 35.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.66% to 62,039K shares. The put/call ratio of ILPT is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 157.14% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust of Beneficial Interest is $6.12. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 157.14% from its latest reported closing price of $2.38.

The projected annual revenue for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust of Beneficial Interest is $426MM, an increase of 9.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.67.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Northern Trust holds 682K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QVMS - Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 53.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILPT by 49.03% over the last quarter.

Walthausen & Co. holds 54K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 511.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILPT by 99.97% over the last quarter.

SSTIX - State Street Total Return V.I.S. Fund Class 1 Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, ILPT owned 301 properties with 43.8 million rentable square feet which are approximately 98.8% leased to 264 different tenants with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 9.0 years.

