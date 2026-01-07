Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Surges 6.5%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) shares ended the last trading session 6.5% higher at $5.93. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.8% loss over the past four weeks.

The increased investor optimism in the stock can be attributed to the bullish sentiments from analysts.

This company is expected to post quarterly FFO of $0.28 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +115.4%. Revenues are expected to be $112.39 million, up 1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

FFO and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in FFO estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, the consensus FFO per share estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in FFO estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ILPT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust belongs to the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Another stock from the same industry, Chatham Lodging (CLDT), closed the last trading session 2.8% higher at $6.95. Over the past month, CLDT has returned 4.6%.

For Chatham Lodging, the consensus FFO per share estimate for the upcoming report has changed -4.3% over the past month to $0.16. This represents a change of -20% from what the company reported a year ago. Chatham Lodging currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (CLDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.