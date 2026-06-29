Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Soars 5.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ILPT shares soared 5.7% in the last trading session to close at $9.28. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 1.4% loss over the past four weeks.

The increased investor optimism in the stock can be attributed to the broader market sentiment.

This company is expected to post quarterly FFO of $0.32 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +52.4%. Revenues are expected to be $115.67 million, up 3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, the consensus FFO estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ILPT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a member of the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. One other stock in the same industry, CTO Realty CTO, finished the last trading session 2.8% higher at $21.74. CTO has returned 1.4% over the past month.

CTO Realty's consensus FFO estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.52. Compared to the company's year-ago FFO, this represents a change of +10.6%. CTO Realty currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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