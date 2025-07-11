Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Soars 14.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) shares ended the last trading session 14.7% higher at $5.39. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 32% gain over the past four weeks.

The increased investor optimism in the stock can be attributed to the company’s recent announcement to pay a quarterly cash dividend of 5 cents per share, reflecting a 400% hike from the prior quarter. The dividend will be paid out on Aug. 14 to its shareholders of record as of July 21, 2025.

This company is expected to post quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.21 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +50%. Revenues are expected to be $112.05 million, up 1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While FFO and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in FFO estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, the consensus FFO per share estimate for the quarter has been revised 45% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in FFO estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ILPT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a member of the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. One other stock in the same industry, Crown Castle CCI, finished the last trading session 0.5% higher at $103.97. CCI has returned 4% over the past month.

Crown Castle's consensus FFO per share estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1. Compared to the company's year-ago FFO per share, this represents a change of -38.3%. Crown Castle currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

