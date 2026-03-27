Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Price Target Increased by 12.41% to 7.85

The average one-year price target for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NasdaqGS:ILPT) has been revised to $7.85 / share. This is an increase of 12.41% from the prior estimate of $6.99 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.47 to a high of $8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.34% from the latest reported closing price of $5.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 166 funds or institutions reporting positions in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust. This is an decrease of 104 owner(s) or 38.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ILPT is 0.04%, an increase of 34.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.57% to 32,703K shares. The put/call ratio of ILPT is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CastleKnight Management holds 1,912K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,758K shares , representing an increase of 8.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ILPT by 16.21% over the last quarter.

Flat Footed holds 1,701K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,550K shares , representing an increase of 8.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILPT by 7.66% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,679K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,675K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILPT by 9.33% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,367K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,476K shares , representing a decrease of 7.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILPT by 16.75% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,333K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,350K shares , representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILPT by 9.22% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.