Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 23, 2020

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ILPT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that ILPT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.59, the dividend yield is 6.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ILPT was $21.59, representing a -10.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.18 and a 66.72% increase over the 52 week low of $12.95.

ILPT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). ILPT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.78.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ILPT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ILPT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ILPT as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (HSMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HSMV with an increase of 4.91% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ILPT at 10000%.

