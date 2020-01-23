Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 24, 2020

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ILPT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that ILPT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ILPT was $22.9, representing a -1.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.16 and a 27.01% increase over the 52 week low of $18.03.

ILPT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). ILPT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.91. Zacks Investment Research reports ILPT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.7%, compared to an industry average of -1%.

