Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 22, 2021

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ILPT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that ILPT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ILPT was $22.69, representing a -6.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.37 and a 75.21% increase over the 52 week low of $12.95.

ILPT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). ILPT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.83.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ILPT Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ILPT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ILPT as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MDIV with an increase of 10.32% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ILPT at 10000%.

