Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 23, 2021

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ILPT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that ILPT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.24, the dividend yield is 5.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ILPT was $25.24, representing a -3.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.20 and a 67.26% increase over the 52 week low of $15.09.

ILPT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). ILPT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.27. Zacks Investment Research reports ILPT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -4.03%, compared to an industry average of 5.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ILPT Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ILPT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ILPT as a top-10 holding:

Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS)

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (XSHD)

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG)

Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is INDS with an increase of 19.26% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ILPT at 4.7%.

