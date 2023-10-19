Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust said on October 12, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of October 20, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of October 23, 2023 will receive the payment on November 16, 2023.

At the current share price of $2.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.64%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.01%, the lowest has been 0.41%, and the highest has been 13.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.41 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.40 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.97%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust. This is a decrease of 127 owner(s) or 32.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ILPT is 0.04%, an increase of 2.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.82% to 39,561K shares. The put/call ratio of ILPT is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 150.82% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is 6.12. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 150.82% from its latest reported closing price of 2.44.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is 426MM, a decrease of 0.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.67.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,752K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,874K shares, representing a decrease of 4.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ILPT by 92.86% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,608K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,469K shares, representing an increase of 43.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ILPT by 64.15% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 2,357K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,260K shares, representing an increase of 46.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ILPT by 153.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,135K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,906K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,568K shares, representing an increase of 17.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ILPT by 22.80% over the last quarter.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, ILPT owned 301 properties with 43.8 million rentable square feet which are approximately 98.8% leased to 264 different tenants with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 9.0 years.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.