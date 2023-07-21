Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust said on July 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 24, 2023 will receive the payment on August 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $3.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.02%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.25%, the lowest has been 0.41%, and the highest has been 13.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.24 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.88 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.01. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.97%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 384 funds or institutions reporting positions in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust. This is a decrease of 41 owner(s) or 9.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ILPT is 0.04%, a decrease of 11.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.90% to 55,332K shares. The put/call ratio of ILPT is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.73% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is 6.12. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 55.73% from its latest reported closing price of 3.93.

The projected annual revenue for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is 426MM, a decrease of 0.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.67.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,930K shares representing 7.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,787K shares, representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILPT by 44.29% over the last quarter.

Flat Footed holds 3,214K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,461K shares, representing a decrease of 7.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILPT by 36.40% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,874K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,907K shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILPT by 48.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,135K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,757K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,994K shares, representing a decrease of 13.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILPT by 15.88% over the last quarter.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, ILPT owned 301 properties with 43.8 million rentable square feet which are approximately 98.8% leased to 264 different tenants with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 9.0 years.

