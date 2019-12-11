Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ILPT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Symbol: ILPT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.79, changing hands as low as $20.74 per share. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ILPT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ILPT's low point in its 52 week range is $18.03 per share, with $23.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.81.

