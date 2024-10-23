Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Refinances Debt Strategy

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation (JP:3249) has released an update.

The Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation has announced a refinancing of its existing debt, due for repayment on October 31, 2024, as part of its strategy to diversify its maturity ladder. This move is not expected to materially impact the company’s operating status for the fiscal periods ending in January and July 2025, with forecasts remaining unchanged.

