Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment (TYO:3249) Price Target Decreased by 5.77% to 168,882.86

The average one-year price target for Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment (TYO:3249) has been revised to 168,882.86 / share. This is an decrease of 5.77% from the prior estimate of 179,228.57 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 151,500.00 to a high of 190,050.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.63% from the latest reported closing price of 136,600.00 / share.

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Maintains 4.69% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.69%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.01. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 9.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3249 is 0.21%, an increase of 9.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.28% to 224K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 3.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3249 by 9.85% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 22K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3249 by 2.78% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 22K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3249 by 12.83% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 15K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 5.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3249 by 1.59% over the last quarter.

POSAX - Global Real Estate Securities Fund holds 15K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 3.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3249 by 11.79% over the last quarter.

