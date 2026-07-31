Industrial Giant Sees Insider Selling, According to Latest SEC Filing

Key Points

The disposition involved 7,669 shares with a transaction value of ~$1.3 million based on a weighted average price of $171.20 per share.

The sale reduced the insider's direct equity position by 15% relative to his pre-transaction holdings.

The transaction was executed as a same-day exercise of 7,669 options at $154.69, with all resulting shares liquidated immediately in the open market.

The activity occurred following a one-year total return of 13% for the stock as of the July 22, 2026 transaction date.

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Kevin H. Rhodes, EVP, Chief Legal Officer, and Secretary of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM), sold 7,669 shares of common stock on July 22, 2026, as disclosed in a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 7,669 Transaction value $1.3 million Post-transaction shares (directly held) 43,779 Post-transaction value $7.48 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($171.20); post-transaction value based on July 22, 2026, market close ($170.76).

Key questions

What was the mechanism for this transaction?

The transaction was an exercise-and-sell event in which Kevin H. Rhodes converted 7,669 derivative securities into common stock at an exercise price of $154.69 per share, then sold the entire lot at a weighted-average price of $171.20.

The transaction was an exercise-and-sell event in which Kevin H. Rhodes converted 7,669 derivative securities into common stock at an exercise price of $154.69 per share, then sold the entire lot at a weighted-average price of $171.20. What is the status of the insider's remaining interest in the company?

After this sale, Rhodes maintains a direct ownership stake of 43,779 shares, which represents approximately 0.0085% of the company's outstanding equity.

After this sale, Rhodes maintains a direct ownership stake of 43,779 shares, which represents approximately 0.0085% of the company's outstanding equity. How does this sale align with recent stock performance?

The sale was executed at $171.20 per share, which is roughly in line with the $170.76 market close on the transaction date, a period during which the stock had appreciated 13% over the preceding 12 months.

The sale was executed at $171.20 per share, which is roughly in line with the $170.76 market close on the transaction date, a period during which the stock had appreciated 13% over the preceding 12 months. Are there additional components to the reported holdings?

The insider's reported direct ownership includes dividend share equivalents that have accrued quarterly through the company's deferred compensation plan.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-22) $170.76 Market Capitalization $88.1 billion Revenue (TTM) $25.2 billion Net Income (TTM) $3.0 billion

Company Snapshot

3M Company operates a diversified global technology platform generating revenue across four primary business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer, with products ranging from specialized abrasives and finishing tools to personal hygiene fastening systems and advanced healthcare solutions.

The company generates revenue through a manufacturing and distribution model that leverages proprietary materials science and adhesive technologies to serve industrial, automotive, healthcare, and consumer end markets with differentiated products and solutions.

3M's customer base spans industrial manufacturers, automotive suppliers and OEMs, healthcare providers and institutions, and retail consumers, with a global distribution network that reaches customers across more than 200 countries.

3M Company is a global conglomerate with $25.2 billion in TTM revenue and an $88.1 billion market capitalization, employing approximately 60,500 people worldwide. The company maintains a competitive advantage through its extensive portfolio of proprietary technologies, particularly in adhesives, abrasives, and advanced materials, which enable it to serve diverse end markets with differentiated solutions. 3M's diversified business model and geographic reach position it as a significant player in the industrials sector with exposure to multiple growth drivers across safety, transportation, healthcare, and consumer segments.

What this transaction means for investors

Kevin H. Rhodes, an executive at 3M Company (MMM), sold over 7,600 shares of 3M stock, according to a recent SEC filing. Here are some key takeaways for investors.

To be clear, insider sales happen for a variety of reasons. Some are undoubtedly driven by an executive’s insider knowledge or simply their view of a company’s prospects. However, many are driven by far more mundane factors, such as taxes, estate planning, or the need to raise cash. As a result, investors shouldn’t put all their eggs in one basket and assume an insider sale is by definition a bearish indicator — it’s often more complicated.

Therefore, it’s best to take a holistic approach to 3M stock. The long-term picture is clear: 3M stock hasn’t matched the performance of the benchmark S&P 500 over the last few years. In fact, it has fallen well short.

3M stock has generated a total return (including dividends) of 27% over the last five years, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The S&P 500, by contrast, has delivered an 81% total return, with a 12.6% CAGR.

3M reported second-quarter earnings on July 21, 2026. The company beat earnings per share expectations by around 7%. Revenue also grew about 5% year over year. However, several headwinds continue to present challenges for the company. First, the global macroeconomic environment remains tough for global industrial stocks like 3M. Supply chain challenges and shifting trade policy present shifting priorities for the company. In addition, there are litigation concerns regarding certain lawsuits involving chemicals produced by 3M. Those overhangs may continue to put a damper on 3M stock.

In summary, value-minded investors may consider 3M stock. However, it is important to remember that challenges remain for the company.

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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends 3M. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.