Industrial gases firm Linde sees slower earnings growth in 2024

February 06, 2024 — 06:03 am EST

Written by Andrey Sychev for Reuters ->

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Linde LIN.O, the world's largest industrial gases company, on Tuesday forecast slower earnings growth for 2024, citing an uncertain economic environment.

"Looking ahead, the geopolitical and macro environment remain uncertain. However, we are well positioned to win more than our fair share of high-quality projects and again create shareholder value," Linde CEO Sanjiv Lamba said in a statement.

The U.S.-German company, which supplies gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen to factories and hospitals, expects its adjusted earnings per share to grow by 8-11% in 2024, down from 16% growth last year.

Analysts polled by LSEG have forecast a 9.5% annual increase in 2024 earnings per share.

The company reported a 14% rise in its fourth-quarter adjusted earnings to $3.59 per share, beating analysts' mean estimate of $3.49 per share.

