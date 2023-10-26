Industrial gases firm Linde raises outlook for third time this year

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Linde LIN.N, the world's largest industrial gases company, raised its full-year earnings guidance for a third time this year on Thursday, driven by its manufacturing and food and beverage units.

The U.S.-German company, which supplies gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen to factories and hospitals, expects adjusted earnings per share to grow by 14-15%, up from previous guidance of 12-14%.

