Industrial gases firm Linde raises outlook after Q2 beats targets

Credit: REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

July 27, 2023 — 06:05 am EDT

Written by Andrey Sychev and Bartosz Dabrowski for Reuters ->

Corrects new EPS growth target in paragraph 2

July 27 (Reuters) - Linde LIN.N, the world's largest industrial gases company, on Thursday raised its full-year earnings guidance after reporting second-quarter results above estimates.

The U.S.-German company, which supplies gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen to factories and hospitals, expects its adjusted earnings per share to grow by 12% to 14%, up from the previously guided 9-13% growth.

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev and Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((Andrey.Sychev2@thomsonreuters.com; Bartosz.Dabrowski@thomsonreuters.com))

