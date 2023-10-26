Industrial gases firm Linde lifts annual outlook again

Adds earnings, context, investments in paragraphs 3-5

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Linde LIN.N, the world's largest industrial gases company, raised its full-year earnings guidance on Thursday for a third time this year, driven by its manufacturing and food and beverage units.

The U.S.-German company, which supplies gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen to factories and hospitals, expects its adjusted earnings per share to grow by 14-15%, up from a previous guidance of 12-14%.

The group reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $3.57 per share, up 15% on the year, in line with analysts' mean estimate according to LSEG data.

Linde has consistently beaten earnings estimates over the past two years, benefiting from growing hydrogen investments as countries look to cut back on emissions.

Disciplined cash management has also allowed the company to raise its business investments by 46& year-to-date, Linde said.

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev and Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; editing by Jason Neely and Milla Nissi)

((Andrey.Sychev@thomsonreuters.com; Bartosz.Dabrowski@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.