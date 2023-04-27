Industrial gases firm Air Liquide's Q1 revenue beats expectations

April 27 (Reuters) - French industrial gases company Air Liquide AIRP.PA on Thursday reported first-quarter revenue above expectations, helped by demand from its industrial merchant and electronics clients.

The supplier of gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen to factories and hospitals said its revenue rose 6.2% on a comparable basis to 7.17 billion euros ($7.92 billion), above the 7.06 billion euros expected by analysts polled by Vara Research.

($1 = 0.9049 euros)

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka, additional reporting by Lina Golovnya; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((anna.pruchnicka@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 14;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.