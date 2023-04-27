News & Insights

Industrial gases firm Air Liquide's Q1 revenue beats expectations

Credit: REUTERS/BRIDGET BENNETT

April 27, 2023 — 01:21 am EDT

Written by Anna Pruchnicka for Reuters ->

April 27 (Reuters) - French industrial gases company Air Liquide AIRP.PA on Thursday reported first-quarter revenue above expectations, helped by demand from its industrial merchant and electronics clients.

The supplier of gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen to factories and hospitals said its revenue rose 6.2% on a comparable basis to 7.17 billion euros ($7.92 billion), above the 7.06 billion euros expected by analysts polled by Vara Research.

($1 = 0.9049 euros)

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka, additional reporting by Lina Golovnya; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((anna.pruchnicka@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 14;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.