Industrial gases firm Air Liquide beats Q1 revenue forecasts

April 27, 2023 — 01:50 am EDT

April 27 (Reuters) - French industrial gases company Air Liquide AIRP.PA on Thursday reported first-quarter revenue above expectations, helped by growth in its industrial merchant and electronics businesses.

The supplier of gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen to factories and hospitals said its revenue rose 6.2% on a comparable basis to 7.17 billion euros ($7.92 billion), above the 7.06 billion euros expected by analysts polled by Vara Research.

Its main gas and services division, which accounted for 96% of sales, increased its revenue by 6.7%, driven by price hikes and growing volumes in the Industrial Merchant business and Electronics.

Healthcare became the third growth driver, rising 7.7% thanks to an increase in medical gas prices and demand from home customers, the company said.

The decline in the Large Industries segment slowed down to 3.6% from 10.2% seen in the previous quarter, aided by more favourable energy prices in Europe.

The company, which in 2022 launched a plan to invest 16 billion euros by 2025, said its 12-month investment opportunities totalled 3.4 billion euros, with more than 40% linked to energy transition.

