Industrial gas producer Linde cuts 2020 targets due to COVID-19

Zuzanna Szymanska Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Lukas Barth

Linde lowered its 2020 earnings outlook after the coronavirus pandemic curbed first-quarter sales of gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen which it supplies to factories and hospitals.

May 7 (Reuters) - Linde LIN.N lowered its 2020 earnings outlook after the coronavirus pandemic curbed first-quarter sales of gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen which it supplies to factories and hospitals.

It now expects medium to high single-digit percentage growth in earnings per share (EPS) assuming the economy recovers at the beginning of the third quarter, Linde said.

That is lower than a previous forecast for growth of 10% to 13%.

If a recovery does not happen until the middle of the fourth quarter, its EPS would remain flat or fall by a low single-digit percentage, the U.S.-German firm said.

Its first-quarter EPS came in at $1.89, above the $1.84 expected on average by analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Sales rose 1% to $6.74 billion as a 2% rise in selling prices offset a 1% fall in volumes.

"Linde entered 2020 with a very robust balance sheet, $10 billion of contractually secured backlog and significant opportunities to enhance the portfolio and overall business quality - all of which will serve us well during these uncertain times," CEO Steve Angel said in a statement.

Linde has large, long-term contracts in industries such as healthcare, food, beverages and electronics.

