Industrial Demand Surge & Retail Sales Growth Drive ETR's Q1 Earnings

Entergy Corporation ETR reported first-quarter 2026 earnings of 86 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 89 cents by 3.2%. However, the bottom line increased 4.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 82 cents.

ETR’s Total Revenues

Revenues climbed 12% year over year to $3.19 billion and topped the consensus mark of $3.01 billion by 6.1%.



Operationally, demand remained firm. Weather-adjusted retail sales increased 6.0%, led by a 14.9% jump in industrial volume, reflecting higher sales to data center, primary metals and transportation customers.

Entergy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Entergy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Entergy Corporation Quote

Entergy’s Segmental Performance

ETR’s Utility business delivered $1.17 per share in earnings, up from $1.11 in the prior-year quarter, supported by the net effect of regulatory actions across operating companies and return on construction work in progress for certain utility plant investments.



Parent & Other remained a drag. The segment posted an adjusted loss of 31 cents per share compared with a 29-cent loss a year ago, with higher interest expense cited as a key headwind. Results also included an $18 million pre-tax non-cash impairment charge related to the expected sale of a non-utility business interest in the Independence power plant, which was excluded from adjusted earnings.

Highlights of ETR’s Q1 Release

Despite the revenue upside and higher adjusted earnings, Entergy’s quarter fell short of expectations as financing and non-fuel costs weighed on per-share results. Interest expense increased year over year, reflecting higher debt balances and rising interest rates, and the company also cited higher depreciation and amortization tied to higher plant in service and rate-related changes.



Total retail sales rose 4.5% year over year and weather-adjusted growth was stronger at 6.0%, as industrial demand more than offset softer residential and commercial usage.

Entergy’s Financial Highlights

As of March 31, 2026, Entergy had cash and cash equivalents of $3.57 billion compared with $1.93 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Long-term debt totaled $31.15 billion compared with $27.9 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Entergy’s cash generation strengthened in the quarter. Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $829 million, up from $536 million a year ago.

ETR Affirms 2026 View, Raises Longer-Term Outlooks

ETR reaffirmed 2026 adjusted earnings guidance of $4.25-$4.45 per share. The company also updated longer-term targets, lifting its adjusted earnings outlooks to $4.90-$5.20 for 2027, $5.55-$5.85 for 2028 and $6.25-$6.55 for 2029. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pinned at $4.40 per share, which is higher than the company’s guided range.



The company highlighted very strong first-quarter retail sales growth fueled by roughly 15% industrial growth and noted it is updating its capital plan to serve rising customer demand, while also pointing to a strong credit metric outlook.

ETR's Zacks Rank

ETR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 56 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 58 cents by 3.8%. However, the bottom line increased 5.7% from 53 cents in the year-ago quarter.



CNP generated revenues of $2.98 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 billion by 1.4%. However, the top line improved 2% from the year-ago reported figure of $2.92 billion.



CMS Energy Corporation CMS reported first-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.13 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 by 1.8%. The bottom line also increased 10.8% from $1.02 in the prior-year quarter.



CMS’ operating revenues totaled $2.73 billion, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.53 billion by 8.1%. The top line also increased 11.6% from $2.45 billion in the prior-year quarter.



Edison International EIX came out with quarterly earnings of $1.42 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32 per share by 7.6%. The bottom line also increased 3.7% from $1.37 in the year-ago quarter.



Edison International's first-quarter operating revenues totaled $4.1 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.99 billion by 2.8%. The top line also increased 7.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $3.81 billion.





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Entergy Corporation (ETR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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